21 April 2025

AI Counsel Code: Legal Challenges In AI Partnerships (Podcast)

Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann explore the legal challenges in AI partnerships. Listen to the AI Counsel Code podcast, as they discuss best practices for engaging with AI vendors, ...
Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann

Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann explore the legal challenges in AI partnerships. Listen to the AI Counsel Code podcast, as they discuss best practices for engaging with AI vendors, focusing on data protection, ownership of AI-generated outputs, and the importance of clear, enforceable contracts. They also discuss proactive measures to protect data and intellectual property in the evolving AI landscape.

