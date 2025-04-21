AI Counsel Code: Legal Challenges In AI Partnerships (Podcast)

Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann explore the legal challenges in AI partnerships. Listen to the AI Counsel Code podcast, as they discuss best practices for engaging with AI vendors, ...

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

self

Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann explore the legal challenges in AI partnerships. Listen to the AI Counsel Code podcast, as they discuss best practices for engaging with AI vendors, focusing on data protection, ownership of AI-generated outputs, and the importance of clear, enforceable contracts. They also discuss proactive measures to protect data and intellectual property in the evolving AI landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.