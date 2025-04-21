AI Counsel Code: Legal Challenges In AI Partnerships (Podcast)

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests
Maggie Welsh and Steve Mann explore the legal challenges in AI
partnerships. Listen to the AI
Counsel Code podcast, as they discuss best practices for
engaging with AI vendors, focusing on data protection, ownership of
AI-generated outputs, and the importance of clear, enforceable
contracts. They also discuss proactive measures to protect data and
intellectual property in the evolving AI landscape.
