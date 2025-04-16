A New World: Indemnification, Artificial Intelligence And Intellectual Property (Podcast)

self

To describe the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) as rapid is a vast understatement. From its ubiquitous presence assisting us in our most mundane daily tasks to its warm embrace by business leaders eager to revolutionize their industries, AI is pervasive – and so are its pitfalls. Indemnification provisions and enforcement are expected to shift significantly as organizations adapt to related legal changes for creators, manufacturers, distributors and users.

In BakerHostetler's second annual IP Perspectives (BHIPP) thought leadership piece, the Intellectual Property Practice Group highlights a myriad of IP-related topics that are at the forefront of industry developments and current challenges and trends.

