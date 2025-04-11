Is A Multi-Cloud Deployment Model Better (Video)

What are the advantages of using best-of-breed solution providers and deploying a multi-cloud implementation model?

Some of the advantages are choosing the best service/product for the job, optimizing different infrastructures, and maintaining flexibility.

But what are the risks?

Increased complexity and the need to manage multiple vendors increase the likelihood of an ERP implementation failure.

I discuss these issues in my latest video.

