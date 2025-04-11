Is A Multi-Cloud Deployment Model Better (Video)

What are the advantages of using best-of-breed solution providers and deploying a multi-cloud implementation model?
- Some of the advantages are choosing the best service/product for the job, optimizing different infrastructures, and maintaining flexibility.
- But what are the risks?
- Increased complexity and the need to manage multiple vendors increase the likelihood of an ERP implementation failure.
I discuss these issues in my latest video.
