Living The Future Now: How AI Is Shaking Things Up In Financial Services

AI is no longer a futuristic concept – in fact, it is actively reshaping financial services today, and has been for some time! From fraud detection to more personalized banking...

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura consists of more than 1,800 professionals and has served 3,000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

AI is no longer a futuristic concept – in fact, it is actively reshaping financial services today, and has been for some time! From fraud detection to more personalized banking, AI is not just a tool, but a strategic driver of transformation in the industry! AI is evolving at an incredible pace - by the time you finish reading this, something will probably have changed - but even in its current state, AI is transforming financial services today.

With use cases ranging from risk management to personalized services, AI is fundamentally reshaping how financial institutions operate on the backend and how they engage with customers.

What are some of the key ways AI is being implemented in financial services today?

1. Risk Management & Fraud Detection

AI's ability to analyze massive datasets in real-time is game-changing for identifying fraud patterns. Machine learning models detect anomalies in transactions, flagging suspicious activity faster than any human could. And since fraudsters are already finding new and creative ways of leveraging AI, financial institutions need to keep current with their technological prowess to keep up.

2. Credit Risk Assessment

AI can help predict defaults by analyzing historical data with almost startling accuracy. This can be leveraged to assist with informed decision-making in lending and reduce financial risk to lenders. With time and proper training, AI can even help to minimize bias that has historically marred the lending space for underrepresented and underserved communities.

3. Customer Service & Personalization

AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can now handle everything from routine inquiries to complex transactions, freeing up skilled human agents to focus on higher-value tasks. While some customers may prefer human interaction, AI enhances efficiency and provides 24/7 service. As these AI assistants continue to develop their ability to handle complex financial interactions with near-human precision, they might someday become barely decipherable from their human counterparts - aside from the seemingly encyclopedic knowledge. AI-driven personalization is also advancing financial services, offering tailored recommendations based on customer behavior, preferences, and financial goals. Spending patterns, customer habits, and other data can help to determine which financial products customers need, sometimes before they even realize it.

4. Algorithmic Trading & Investment Management

While AI has long been used in investment management, today's AI-powered trading algorithms can execute high-frequency trades in milliseconds - much faster than human traders! These systems continuously learn and adapt to market conditions, providing an edge in investment strategies. AI is helping investors keep up with an uncertain world where the market can turn on a dime. Robo-advisors are another major development, offering cost-effective, AI-driven financial planning without the need for human advisors. Some customers even prefer interacting with AI instead of having to disclose sensitive financial details to a person. In addition, AI has opened up investing to those who previously lacked a clear point of entry, whether because of affordability or a lack of understanding, and can create more equitable opportunities in the space.

5. Regulatory Compliance & Reporting

AI is being implemented to help automate compliance reporting, processing legal documents, and flagging potential regulatory risks with incredible efficiency. For example, it can identify even subtle patterns of bias in lending and ensure institutions remain compliant with rapidly evolving regulations. We all know that compliance can be expensive, making AI particularly valuable for smaller firms and enabling them to scale without massive compliance overhead. AI also levels the playing field, allowing innovative financial startups to compete more effectively, whereas before, they may never have gotten off the ground.

So, what is the broader impact on financial institutions?

The benefits of AI in financial services are substantial:

Increased Efficiency & Cost Reduction – Automating routine tasks saves time, resources, and money while allowing institutions to scale operations without proportional overhead increases. This is game-changing for startups, especially as new and innovative financial products are hitting the market.

Better Decision-Making – AI processes huge amounts of data to provide deeper insights, improving customer acquisition and retention, risk assessment capabilities, and portfolio management for both businesses and their customers.

– AI processes huge amounts of data to provide deeper insights, improving customer acquisition and retention, risk assessment capabilities, and portfolio management for both businesses and their customers. Enhanced Customer Experience – While AI-driven interactions have historically received mixed reactions, personalized services and faster response times ultimately boost customer satisfaction and loyalty. The better the technology becomes, the better it can be leveraged to benefit the customer experience - and that is a win for everyone!

But how can a consultant help my business with AI integration?

Many financial institutions are still determining the best ways to implement AI. That is where consultancy comes in. Experienced Ankura consultants can help to:

Identify AI Use Cases – We can help assess operations to pinpoint areas where AI can drive innovation or reduce costs. No two companies are the same, so there are often unique ways to leverage the burgeoning technology.

– We can help assess operations to pinpoint areas where AI can drive innovation or reduce costs. No two companies are the same, so there are often unique ways to leverage the burgeoning technology. Develop an AI Integration Strategy – From selecting the right tools to aligning AI initiatives with long-term goals, we can help you plan to ensure smooth AI adoption.

– From selecting the right tools to aligning AI initiatives with long-term goals, we can help you plan to ensure smooth AI adoption. Manage Organizational Change – AI is not just a technical challenge—it is a whole cultural shift! Employees must understand how to work alongside AI rather than fear job displacement, and trust has to be built around the decision-making capabilities of AI.

– AI is not just a technical challenge—it is a whole cultural shift! Employees must understand how to work alongside AI rather than fear job displacement, and trust has to be built around the decision-making capabilities of AI. Ensure Data Strategy & Ethics – AI models require high-quality data to be effective. Consultancy firms can help businesses structure data properly while navigating valid and serious ethical concerns like bias, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

AI sounds great, but there must be concerns, right?

Despite its many advantages, AI in financial services comes with some challenges and concerns, which should not be taken lightly:

Data Privacy & Security – AI's effectiveness truly depends on data, making security and compliance top priorities. In a data-driven world, data protection must be a top consideration for any financial provider planning to integrate AI into their business.

– AI's effectiveness truly depends on data, making security and compliance top priorities. In a data-driven world, data protection must be a top consideration for any financial provider planning to integrate AI into their business. Trust in AI Decision-Making – Financial providers must ensure proper levels of transparency and explainability, particularly in areas like lending and investment management. This is especially important as AI-assisted decision-making must be able to stand up to regulatory scrutiny.

– Financial providers must ensure proper levels of transparency and explainability, particularly in areas like lending and investment management. This is especially important as AI-assisted decision-making must be able to stand up to regulatory scrutiny. Regulatory Uncertainty – While the U.S. is still shaping AI regulations, the European Union is moving quickly. AI implementation needs to conform to both AI-specific regulations (which many states are actively pursuing) and the institution's financial compliance requirements. Compliance frameworks must evolve alongside these changes, which can be a tricky path to navigate.

– While the U.S. is still shaping AI regulations, the European Union is moving quickly. AI implementation needs to conform to both AI-specific regulations (which many states are actively pursuing) and the institution's financial compliance requirements. Compliance frameworks must evolve alongside these changes, which can be a tricky path to navigate. Job Market - AI is already having an impact on the job market. There will be a careful line to walk in implementing tools to aid human experts to ensure that AI is not used, especially in the time needed to bridge the gap between leaps in technological advancements and regulatory oversight. Generally, providers seem to be navigating this well, but as the excitement of lower costs and more efficient processes grows, there may be companies that jump the gun on replacing human workers with AI - and this could have ramifications down the line on both economic and regulatory fronts.

What does the future of AI in financial services look like?

AI is no longer futuristic – it is here -- and while it has been revolutionizing the financial ecosystem for years, we have only scratched the surface. Financial institutions will need to balance innovation with risk management, and they will need to leverage the guidance of experts in both technology and compliance to navigate this landscape.

Who knows what the industry will look like in a year, or even a decade? What is certain is that AI's role in financial services will only continue to expand, as will the level of scrutiny applied in the oversight process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.