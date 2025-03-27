ARTICLE
27 March 2025

Building The Blueprint: The Foundation Of South Florida's Tech Evolution Part 2 (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In part 2 of the Building the Blueprint podcast miniseries, host Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office...
United States Florida Technology
Jaret Davis

In part 2 of the Building the Blueprint podcast miniseries, host Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office, and guest Saif Ishoof, Managing Partner of Lab22c, continue exploring the rapid evolution of South Florida's tech ecosystem and the region's transformation into a global tech hub.

Their conversation highlights pivotal moments, such as the impact of Mayor Francis Suarez's viral tweet inviting Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to Miami, the COVID-era migration of tech talent, and the establishment of Venture Miami as a backbone for fostering innovation.

They delve into key industries driving Miami's growth, including fintech, healthtech, climatetech, and spacetech, while emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships and the expanding local talent base.

The episode also underscores Miami's competitive advantage as a region fueled by its people, entrepreneurial spirit, and collaborative leadership.

For more on the evolution of South Florida's tech ecosystem, click on the link below to watch a timeline of the growth narrated by Jaret Davis:

https://youtu.be/PzLN2L4Ylxo?si=BiuamfolAGUFZIVA

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jaret Davis
Jaret Davis
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More