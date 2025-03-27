Building The Blueprint: The Foundation Of South Florida's Tech Evolution Part 2 (Podcast)

In part 2 of the Building the Blueprint podcast miniseries, host Jaret Davis, Senior Vice President of Greenberg Traurig and Co-Managing Shareholder of the Miami office, and guest Saif Ishoof, Managing Partner of Lab22c, continue exploring the rapid evolution of South Florida's tech ecosystem and the region's transformation into a global tech hub.

Their conversation highlights pivotal moments, such as the impact of Mayor Francis Suarez's viral tweet inviting Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to Miami, the COVID-era migration of tech talent, and the establishment of Venture Miami as a backbone for fostering innovation.

They delve into key industries driving Miami's growth, including fintech, healthtech, climatetech, and spacetech, while emphasizing the importance of public-private partnerships and the expanding local talent base.

The episode also underscores Miami's competitive advantage as a region fueled by its people, entrepreneurial spirit, and collaborative leadership.

