19 March 2025

How To Spot A Deepfake

United States Technology
Are you sure that video is real?

Cybercriminals are using AI-generated, hyper-realistic videos, audio, and images, known as deepfakes, to trick unsuspecting victims. These scams can expose businesses and individuals to significant financial losses and other harm. Download this infographic to learn tips that can help you identify a deepfake.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

