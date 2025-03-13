USPTO Withdraws Its Former Artificial Intelligence Strategy Document

We recently reported the USPTO's publication on Jan. 14, 2025, of an artificial intelligence strategy document, just days before the appointment of new Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart. Wasting no time, the USPTO has now withdrawn that document.1]

Acting Director Stewart explained that the strategy document was withdrawn because it was "driven in part by Biden executive orders," prioritizing "safe, secure, and trustworthy" AI development.2] The Trump administration rescinded the Biden AI executive orders with a Jan. 23, 2025, executive order titled "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence." The Trump executive order shifts the emphasis to America's global AI dominance, stating that "it is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."3] The USPTO's general AI Strategy page now states, "The USPTO is reviewing its AI Strategy and, when finished, will post a plan that reflects the AI policies of the White House, Department of Commerce, and USPTO. We look forward to continuing to deliver for the U.S. innovation economy in this critical area."4]

We anticipate more changes to come at the USPTO in view of the administration's new focus on accelerating AI progress and the change in USPTO leadership. We invite you to reach out to Kramer Levin's Artificial Intelligence group to sign up for future alerts on AI developments or should you have any questions about this article, the USPTO's AI policies or AI issues in general.

Footnotes

1 The document is no longer available through the USPTO website, and the link to the document results in an error message.

2 Available at: https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/31/what-they-are-saying-president-biden-issues-executive-order-on-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/.

3 Available at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/removing-barriers-to-american-leadership-in-artificial-intelligence/.

4 Available at: https://www.uspto.gov/initiatives/artificial-intelligence/ai-strategy.

