ARTICLE
13 March 2025

USPTO Withdraws Its Former Artificial Intelligence Strategy Document

KL
Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP

Contributor

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP logo
Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today’s most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Washington, DC, and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com
Explore Firm Details
We recently reported the USPTO's publication on Jan. 14, 2025, of an artificial intelligence strategy document, just days before the appointment of new Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart. Wasting no time...
United States Technology
Mark A. Baghdassarian,Aaron Frankel, and Zehra Jafri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

We recently reported the USPTO's publication on Jan. 14, 2025, of an artificial intelligence strategy document, just days before the appointment of new Acting Director Coke Morgan Stewart. Wasting no time, the USPTO has now withdrawn that document.1]

Acting Director Stewart explained that the strategy document was withdrawn because it was "driven in part by Biden executive orders," prioritizing "safe, secure, and trustworthy" AI development.2] The Trump administration rescinded the Biden AI executive orders with a Jan. 23, 2025, executive order titled "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence." The Trump executive order shifts the emphasis to America's global AI dominance, stating that "it is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."3] The USPTO's general AI Strategy page now states, "The USPTO is reviewing its AI Strategy and, when finished, will post a plan that reflects the AI policies of the White House, Department of Commerce, and USPTO. We look forward to continuing to deliver for the U.S. innovation economy in this critical area."4]

We anticipate more changes to come at the USPTO in view of the administration's new focus on accelerating AI progress and the change in USPTO leadership. We invite you to reach out to Kramer Levin's Artificial Intelligence group to sign up for future alerts on AI developments or should you have any questions about this article, the USPTO's AI policies or AI issues in general.

Footnotes

1 The document is no longer available through the USPTO website, and the link to the document results in an error message.

2 Available at: https://bidenwhitehouse.archives.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/31/what-they-are-saying-president-biden-issues-executive-order-on-safe-secure-and-trustworthy-artificial-intelligence/.

3 Available at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/01/removing-barriers-to-american-leadership-in-artificial-intelligence/.

4 Available at: https://www.uspto.gov/initiatives/artificial-intelligence/ai-strategy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark A. Baghdassarian
Mark A. Baghdassarian
Photo of Aaron Frankel
Aaron Frankel
Photo of Zehra Jafri
Zehra Jafri
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More