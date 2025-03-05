ARTICLE
5 March 2025

Regulator Concerns And The Benefits Of AI In Health Care

Partner and Co-Chair of WilmerHale's Artificial Intelligence Practice and Cybersecurity and Privacy Practice, Kirk Nahra, authored the article "Regulator Concerns and the Benefits of AI in Health Care" published by The SciTech Lawyer.
Kirk J. Nahra
Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days. The technology is moving at incredibly rapid speeds. As with many areas of technology law, the law and overall regulatory process are not keep - ing pace with the expansion of the technology. For AI, there is meaning - ful concern that the failure of law to keep pace with technology may lead some regulators to be more cautious about AI than they have been in other contexts (such as the development of overall privacy law)—with potential adverse consequences from this cau - tion for both industry and consumers.

Click here to read the full article.

Originally published by The SciTech Lawyer on 28 February 2025

