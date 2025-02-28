Virginia Legislature Passes Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Act

Developers and deployers must use reasonable care to protect consumers from any known or reasonably foreseeable risks of algorithmic discrimination arising from the intended and contracted uses. There is a rebuttable presumption that developers and deployers discharged this obligation if they comply with the Virginia AI Act requirements.

A deployer must design and implement a reasonable AI risk management policy, such as NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, or another recognized AI risk management framework that is substantially equivalent to, and at least as stringent as, the Virginia AI Act's requirements.

A developer may comply with the National Institute of Standards and Technology's AI Risk Management Framework (NIST AI RMF), the International Organization for Standardization's ISO/IEC 42001, or other recognized AI risk management frameworks to comply with related requirements under the Virginia AI Act.

Transparency If the AI system generates or substantially modifies synthetic content (i.e., information, such as images, video, audio clips, and, to the extent practicable, text, that has been significantly modified or generated by algorithms, including by AI), the developer must ensure that the output: (a) is identifiable and detectable in a manner that is accessible by consumers using industry-standard tools or tools provided by the developer; (b) complies with any applicable accessibility requirements, as synthetic content, to the extent reasonably feasible; and (c) applies such identification at the time the output is generated.