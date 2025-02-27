Cybersecurity, Data Privacy & AI Compliance Highlights – A Year In Review And What's Ahead For 2025 & Beyond

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the regulatory environment surrounding cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent webinar hosted by Brooks Kushman, experts John Rondini, James Bertino, Abha Fadipe, and Muhammad Siwani provided an in-depth review of the current state of these critical areas and a forecast of what to expect in 2025 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.