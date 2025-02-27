ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Cybersecurity, Data Privacy & AI Compliance Highlights – A Year In Review And What's Ahead For 2025 & Beyond

BK
Brooks Kushman

Contributor

Brooks Kushman logo
Since the firms founding in 1983, Brooks Kushman has built a national reputation as a premier intellectual property law firm. We have accomplished this by attracting the best talent, and by working closely with clients to understand how your business really operates and what really drives your company or brand.
Explore Firm Details
As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the regulatory environment surrounding cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent webinar hosted by Brooks Kushman...
United States Technology
John Rondini,James Bertino,Muhammad Siwani
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, so does the regulatory environment surrounding cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent webinar hosted by Brooks Kushman, experts John Rondini, James Bertino, Abha Fadipe, and Muhammad Siwani provided an in-depth review of the current state of these critical areas and a forecast of what to expect in 2025 and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of John Rondini
John Rondini
Photo of James Bertino
James Bertino
Photo of Abha Fadipe
Abha Fadipe
Photo of Muhammad Siwani
Muhammad Siwani
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More