Trump Administration Seeks Public Comments For AI Action Plan — AI: The Washington Report

On February 6, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy published a Request for Information seeking public comments on the development of the Trump administration's AI Action Plan. Pursuant to President Trump's Executive Order on AI, which we covered, the new administration is currently developing an AI Action Plan, which will be announced by mid-July 2025, "to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance." The RFI is available on the Federal Register's website, and comments must be submitted by March 15, 2025.

President Trump's AI Executive Order

After repealing President Biden's signature Executive Order on AI during his first week, President Trump signed his own Executive Order on AI. As we wrote about, the Trump AI EO has three main parts:

First, it states that "it is the policy of the United States to sustain and enhance America's global AI dominance in order to promote human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security."

Second, it directs Trump's AI Czar, David Sacks, and his other advisors on AI and technology policy in the OSTP, to within 180 days of the order "develop and submit to the President an action plan to achieve the policy" of the US on AI .

. And third, the EO orders Sacks, along with other technology advisors, to "immediately review... all policies, directives, regulations, orders, and other actions taken pursuant" to Biden's AI EO. They shall identify any actions that "may be inconsistent with, or present obstacles, to" the new US AI policy and "suspend, revise, or rescind such actions."

OSTP's Request for Information

The OSTP's RFI seeks public comments "on the highest priority policy actions that should be in the new AI Action Plan." While the RFI welcomes input on "any relevant policy topic," it specifically mentions a number of topics of interest:

Hardware and chips;

Data centers;

Energy consumption and efficiency;

Open-source development;

Data privacy and security throughout the lifecycle of AI system development and deployment (to include security against AI model attacks);

Risks, regulation, and governance;

Technical and safety standards;

National security and defense;

Intellectual property;

Procurement;

International collaboration; and

Export controls.

Comments are limited to 15 pages. The RFI encourages respondents to submit "concrete AI policy actions needed to address the topics raised." Comments should be emailed or mailed to the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development (NITRD) program. Since the comments will be put on a public website, the RFI requests that they be scrubbed of confidential or proprietary information.

We will continue to monitor, analyze, and issue reports on developments about the Trump administration's approach to and policies for AI.

