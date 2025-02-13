Data Governance And Risk Mitigation In A Cloud-first And AI-driven World [Webinar] (Video)

Our recent webinar dives into the shifting cyber threat landscape and evolving AI regulations, providing you with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of today's modern, cloud and AI-driven environments. Learn how to strengthen your organisation's cybersecurity and AI risk management strategies while protecting value creation.

Key Takeaways

Cybersecurity Threats: Discover the growing sophistication of AI-driven cyber-attacks, like deep fakes and ransomware, and learn proactive measures to enhance your defences.

Legal and Regulatory Landscape: Enhanced understanding of the evolving EU legal and regulatory landscape with Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and Network and Information Systems (NIS) Directive compliance requirements on organisations to increase operational resilience and incident reporting.

AI and Cloud Adoption: Explore the rapid shift toward cloud and AI technologies post-2020, and how they are reshaping IT architectures across industries.

Risks and Compliance: Gain insights into the EU AI Act and the Colorado AI Law, including their implications for developers and users of AI systems and discover how to align with frameworks like The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to manage AI risks effectively.

Data and AI Governance: Understand the critical role of data governance in maintaining data quality, integrity, and compliance, and how it can prevent costly breaches.

Operational Excellence: Learn best practices for integrating AI into business processes to drive efficiency and innovation.

