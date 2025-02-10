ARTICLE
10 February 2025

Negotiating ERP Implementation Contracts (Video)

Whether you call it a consulting agreement, a professional services agreement, or a master services agreement, it is the document that has the most significant impact on the success of your digital transformation.
Marcus S. Harris
In this YouTube video, I discuss key issues to consider.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Marcus S. Harris
