10 February 2025

Bloomberg TV: Simon Freakley Shares Highlights From The World Economic Forum In Davos (Video)

Contributor

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.
United States Technology
Simon Freakley
In this interview, Executive Chairman Simon Freakley shares his insights on key discussions from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. This year's conversations in Davos centered on growth—emphasizing the use of AI, robotics, and automation to boost productivity—which is a core topic in the findings of the 2025 AlixPartners Disruption Index.

Simon also discusses the impact of tariffs, the need to rethink supply chains, and the evolving role of CEOs in navigating cybersecurity and data privacy challenges. CEOs are getting better at dealing with multiple uncertainties, pivoting quickly, and taking advantage of new opportunities; however, they must build the right teams and ensure their companies remain digitally relevant in a fast-changing marketplace.

Simon Freakley
