Executive Order: Removing Barriers To American Leadership In Artificial Intelligence

Executive Summary

This executive order calls for the development of an "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan" to establish a policy agenda to ensure the U.S. maintains and strengthens its global AI dominance. It aims to promote economic competitiveness, bolster national security and prioritize AI systems free from "ideological bias and engineered social agendas." The order directs White House officials to review and modify or revoke existing policies and directives that inhibit AI innovation and leadership. The order follows an executive order issued by the Trump Administration on Jan. 20, 2025, rescinding the Biden Administration's Executive Order 14110 of Oct. 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) (the Biden AI EO).

Policy Actions