Executive Order: Removing Barriers To American Leadership In Artificial Intelligence

Executive Summary
This executive order calls for the development of an "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Plan" to establish a policy agenda to ensure the U.S. maintains and strengthens its global AI dominance. It aims to promote economic competitiveness, bolster national security and prioritize AI systems free from "ideological bias and engineered social agendas." The order directs White House officials to review and modify or revoke existing policies and directives that inhibit AI innovation and leadership. The order follows an executive order issued by the Trump Administration on Jan. 20, 2025, rescinding the Biden Administration's Executive Order 14110 of Oct. 30, 2023 (Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence) (the Biden AI EO).
Policy Actions
- Within 180 days, the assistant to the president for science and technology (APST), the special advisor for AI and crypto, and the assistant to the president for national security affairs (APNSA) shall submit a report to the president establishing an action plan to sustain and enhance America's AI dominance.
- The APST, the special advisor for AI and crypto, and the APNSA, in coordination with the heads of relevant agencies, shall 1) identify policies, directives, regulations and orders taken pursuant to the Biden AI EO and 2) suspend, revise or rescind such actions (or propose suspending, revising or rescinding such actions) if they are inconsistent with this order's objectives.
- Within 60 days, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) shall revise its published guidance on AI (OMB Memoranda M-24-10 and M-24-18) to align with the priorities set forth in this order.
