President's Council Of Advisors On Science And Technology (Trump EO Tracker)

Summary

Revokes Executive Order 14007 of January 27, 2021 (President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology) to reestablish the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST) for a minimum of two years, to advise on policies related to science, technology, innovation and other emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum. The PCAST will be composed of up to 24 members from academia, industry and government, with the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) and the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto acting as the Co-Chairs of the Council.

Additional Documentation

