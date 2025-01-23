We would like to go on the record and state that AI will not be replacing any of our attorneys in the near future. Well maybe a few by 2050 as some will be 80 years old by then.

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

We would like to go on the record and state that AI will not be replacing any of our attorneys in the near future. Well maybe a few by 2050 as some will be 80 years old by then. Keep in mind they will have learned everything they know from us. So they, for all intents and purposes, are us. Maybe we could all eventually just go on vacation and let our AI's do all the work. On second thought, they are really still just infants in the machine, ever evolving but still infants. Keep in mind the next time you engage with your favorite AI app for legal advice. BLG will be here if you need us, or possibly at the beach with cell service.

