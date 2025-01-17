Fuse Cohort 9 LegalTech Applications Are Now Open (Video)

A&O Shearman's ground-breaking tech innovation incubator, Fuse, has opened applications to join its ninth cohort which commences in May 2025.

Applications can be made by clicking on the application link here and will close on February 5, 2025. Final selection days will take place in March 2025, and the new cohort will join Fuse in early May.

Launched in 2017, Fuse brings together tech innovators with A&O Shearman lawyers and clients to develop transformative solutions to real-world legal, regulatory, and deal-related challenges.

Since its launch Fuse has received more than 1,000 applications from legal tech companies and has supported 70 businesses, contributing to advances in contract automation, AI, data privacy, blockchain and regulatory compliance. Cohort companies have raised over USD1 billion in funding after taking part in the Fuse program.

Head of Fuse and A&O Shearman partner Shruti Ajitsaria said: "Fuse plays a critical role in delivering value to our clients across the world. Every year we invite applications from legal tech businesses and bring together a select group of participants that are best suited to solving our clients' most complex challenges. These companies then work day-to-day with our lawyers and the world's leading organizations to refine their products and services.

"Fuse is recognized as the leading legal tech incubator, and this is a great opportunity for emerging businesses, from start-ups to established leaders in digital transformation to gain rare access to a network of world-class lawyers and business mentors."

The program lasts for seven months and participants have access to dedicated spaces in London and San Francisco, as well as being able to participate remotely.

Apply here.