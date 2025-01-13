AI Versus MFA

Ask any chief information security officer (CISO), cyber underwriter or risk manager, or cybersecurity attorney about what controls are critical for protecting an organization's information systems, you'll likely find multifactor authentication (MFA) at or near the top of every list. Government agencies responsible for helping to protect the U.S. and its information systems and assets (e.g., CISA, FBI, Secret Service) send the same message. But that message may be evolving a bit as criminal threat actors have started to exploit weaknesses in MFA.

According to a recent report in Forbes, for example, threat actors are harnessing AI to break though multifactor authentication strategies designed to prevent new account fraud. "Know Your Customer" procedures are critical in certain industries for validating the identity of customers, such as financial services, telecommunications, etc. Employers increasingly face similar issues with recruiting employees, when they find, after making the hiring decision, that the person doing the work may not be the person interviewed for the position.

Threat actors have leveraged a new AI deepfake tool that can be acquired on the dark web to bypass the biometric systems that been used to stop new account fraud. According to the Forbes article, the process goes something like this:

"1. Bad actors use one of the many generative AI websites to create and download a fake image of a person. 2. Next, they use the tool to synthesize a fake passport or a government-issued ID by inserting the fake photograph... 3. Malicious actors then generate a deepfake video (using the same photo) where the synthetic identity pans their head from left to right. This movement is specifically designed to match the requirements of facial recognition systems. If you pay close attention, you can certainly spot some defects. However, these are likely ignored by facial recognition because videos are prone to have distortions due to internet latency issues, buffering or just poor video conditions. 4. Threat actors then initiate a new account fraud attack where they connect a cryptocurrency exchange and proceed to upload the forged document. The account verification system then asks to perform facial recognition where the tool enables attackers to connect the video to the camera's input. 5. Following these steps, the verification process is completed, and the attackers are notified that their account has been verified."

Sophisticated AI tools are not the only MFA vulnerability. In December 2024, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued best practices for mobile communications. Among its recommendations, CISA advised mobile phone users, in particular highly-targeted individuals,

Do not use SMS as a second factor for authentication. SMS messages are not encrypted—a threat actor with access to a telecommunication provider's network who intercepts these messages can read them. SMS MFA is not phishing-resistant and is therefore not strong authentication for accounts of highly targeted individuals.

In a 2023 FBI Internet Crime Report, the FBI reported more than 1,000 "SIM swapping" investigations. A SIM swap is just another technique by threat actors involving the "use of unsophisticated social engineering techniques against mobile service providers to transfer a victim's phone service to a mobile device in the criminal's possession.

In December, Infosecurity Magazine reported on another vulnerability in MFA. In fact, there are many reports about various vulnerabilities with MFA.

Are we recommending against the use of MFA. Certainly not. Our point is simply to offer a reminder that there are no silver bullets to achieving security of information systems and that AI is not only used by the good guys. An information security program, preferably one that is written (a WISP), requires continuous vigilance, and not just from the IT department, as new technologies are leveraged to bypass older technologies.

