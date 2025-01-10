Apple Proposes Settlement In Siri Invasion Of Privacy Case

Without admitting any wrongdoing, Apple has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a claim that its voice assistant technology, Siri, violated the Federal Wiretap Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case arises from an allegation that Siri was activated accidentally without a consumer knowing (and consenting), and recorded private conversations that were later used for targeted ads.

Besides the monetary compensation, Apple will also be required to disgorge itself of all Siri recordings collected without consent and provide additional clarity to consumers on how Siri manages consumer information.

The case highlights the need to rigorously check technology for hidden, unanticipated use and/or accidental activation, and the potential impact on consumer privacy.

