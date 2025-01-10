ARTICLE
10 January 2025

Apple Proposes Settlement In Siri Invasion Of Privacy Case

FL
Foley & Lardner

Contributor

Foley & Lardner logo
Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.
Explore Firm Details
Without admitting any wrongdoing, Apple has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a claim that its voice assistant technology, Siri, violated the Federal Wiretap Act...
United States Technology
Steven M. Millendorf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Without admitting any wrongdoing, Apple has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a claim that its voice assistant technology, Siri, violated the Federal Wiretap Act and the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case arises from an allegation that Siri was activated accidentally without a consumer knowing (and consenting), and recorded private conversations that were later used for targeted ads.

Besides the monetary compensation, Apple will also be required to disgorge itself of all Siri recordings collected without consent and provide additional clarity to consumers on how Siri manages consumer information.

The case highlights the need to rigorously check technology for hidden, unanticipated use and/or accidental activation, and the potential impact on consumer privacy.

Apple has agreed to pay US$95 million to settle a class action lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that its Siri assistant recorded private conversations and shared them with third parties.

The proposed lawsuit alleges that the audio data was disclosed without users' consent to a network of third-party marketers and advertisers.

Users complained of being targeted on their Apple devices with advertisements for products concerning sensitive and very specific matters discussed in private conversations, when Siri had been activated by accident.

The case, submitted by Fumiko Lopez, John Troy Pappas, and David Yacubian, on behalf of others similarly situated, accuses Apple of violations of the federal Wiretap Act and California's Invasion of Privacy Act.

View referenced article

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Steven M. Millendorf
Steven M. Millendorf
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More