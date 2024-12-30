ARTICLE
30 December 2024

Halie Craig, Technology Policy Director For The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee: Bridging Tech, Trade, And Survivor Advocacy (Podcast)

B
In this episode of Madam Policy, hosts Dee Martin and Ihna Mangundayao welcome Halie Craig, Technology Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.
United States Technology
In this episode of Madam Policy, hosts Dee Martin and Ihna Mangundayao welcome Halie Craig, Technology Policy Director for the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and recent nominee to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). Halie shares the journey from intern to influential policy leader that led to her current nomination, discussing the intersection of trade, technology, and the power of language skills in policymaking. She also opens up about her personal story as a survivor of sexual assault, her advocacy for survivors' rights through the TAKE IT DOWN Act, and her belief in the importance of creating supportive environments for victims. Want to hear what advice technology and trade policy expert and advocate Halie Craig would give to her 50-year-old self? Then tune in!

Authors
E. Dee Martin
