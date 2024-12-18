What Are The Leading Causes Of ERP Failure And Failed Digital Transformations? (Video)

Make no mistake—your ERP implementation or Digital Transformation will be more difficult than expected.

What are some common causes of project failure?

In the cases we litigate, we often see customers who have failed to adequately test deliverables and functionality, invest in change management, and devote enough time to training.

ERP implementations are not just software development projects.

Understanding what you are getting into and having reasonable expectations is critical.

If you delegate responsibility for the project's success to your integrator and expect to flip the switch on go-live and have everything magically work, you virtually ensure your project will fail.

Keep in mind that digital transformations are not technology projects – they are business transformation projects.

You need to have a clear understanding of your business goals, a business case for implementing new software, and an understanding of what customizations are necessary and what functionality gaps you can live with.

If you implement technology for the sake of implementing technology, you are setting yourself up for failure.

I discuss these issues in my latest YouTube video.

self

#erp #erplawyer #erpcommunity #erpfailure #saps4hana #oraclecontracts #softwarelawyer #sapservices #saphanacloudplatform #saas #erpcloud #teamtaft

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.