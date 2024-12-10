ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Dec. 11 EVENT | 2024 Year In Review: EDiscovery And Artificial Intelligence

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

United States Technology
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

GT eDiscovery & eRetention Practice Shareholder Jacqueline Tambone deGrandpre and Of Counsel Kelly M. Pesce will participate in the "2024 Year in Review: eDiscovery and Artificial Intelligence" event hosted by the Boston Bar Association Dec. 11 from noon to 1 p.m.

Panelists will discuss recent developments in eDiscovery and artificial intelligence over the past year, including the top trends in eDiscovery and AI, along with the case law, software, and related tools that shaped these developments. Speakers, including plaintiff and defendant attorneys whose practices focus on eDiscovery and AI, will examine how these areas have and will continue to impact litigation.

Click here to register.

