Companies Vulnerable To Hacks In Post-Close Period (Video)

Partner Peter A. Emmi was a guest on the Dealcast: M&A Tales podcast, which looks at the human side of M&A. He was joined by Dealcast host Julie-Anna Needham and Aurelia Seidlhofer, Mergermarket's Senior Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH) correspondent, to discuss the risks around dealmaking, including AI systems generating hard-to-spot mistakes or copyright issues, as well as some of the opportunities.

Some of the questions they exam are:

Why are junior staff seeing a bigger impact on their workflows than their senior colleagues?

Is AI a game-changer for dealmakers? Or is it more about incremental changes?

How can AI be used in deal sourcing, due diligence and in drafting legal documents?

