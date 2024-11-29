PMP @ Austin Tech Week 2024 Startup Crawl (Podcast)

Michael Glenn and Vikram Iyengar visit the Austin Tech Week 2024 Startup Crawl. Listen in as they meet and mingle with Austin's foremost startup entrepreneurs.

01:35 - Everlume Bio – Pioneering a new approach to drug development for rare diseases.

13:01 - Imperium Technologies – Delivering cutting-edge technology that replaces manholes and stethoscopes with web browsers and smartphones.

20:20 - Arovia – Develops nanomaterial tech with display, lighting, energy, and automotive applications.

25:08 - Mindspace AI – Harnesses AI to assist companies with projects from development to deployment, strategy to market success.

36:13 - Applied Bioplastics – Develops new solutions for mass produced bioplastics in the retail, packaging, and medical industries.

39:53 - Quantum Photonics – Aims to create sustainable photonic power networks and liberate humanity from energy scarcity.

42:31 - Cyber Fusion Innovation Center (CFIC) – Aids the U.S. Army Cyber Command in defending the Department of Defense Information Network, delivering cyberspace effects.

43:50 - Nuvothera – A Fort Worth, TX-based biotech company formed by seasoned dermatology pharmaceutical executives with the mission of developing novel over-the-counter products.

51:44 - Space Cowboy – A system to capture and remove small pieces of space debris, reducing operational risk to satellite assets, and stewarding the orbital environment.

56:30 – Hylio – Improves farming by leveraging advanced technologies such as GPS and data analytics.

62:22 - Hollocraft – An eVTOL startup revolutionizing urban air mobility with sustainable, efficient, and user-friendly solutions.

65:54 – Stargaze – An educational and investment app, developed by Godly Money, that operates according to Biblically Responsible Investing (BRI) principles.

