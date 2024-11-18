Pioneers And Pathfinders: Understanding The Legal And Commercial Challenges Of Disinformation And Deepfakes (Podcast)

self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes

This week, we are replaying the latest installment in our virtual roundtable series, titled "Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes." For those who may not be familiar, a deepfake is a type of synthetic media where images, videos, or audio may seem real, but have been manipulated or generated with artificial intelligence. While some synthetic or manipulated media have legitimate applications, the ability of deepfakes to exploit and spread disinformation poses various commercial and legal threats, which organizations must be prepared to address. Our panel included Catherine Porter, Chief Business Officer of Prove; Hon. Paul W. Grimm (Ret.), professor of the practice of law and director of the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School; and Puya Partow-Navid, partner at Seyfarth.

We discussed a variety of topics, including the biggest risks of deepfakes that organizations must tackle for consumers, the impact of deepfakes on courtroom and evidentiary rules, the legal frameworks in place to protect against deepfakes and disinformation, and technological solutions and best practices for businesses.

Related Links

Catherine Porter on LinkedIn

Judge Paul W. Grimm's Biography on the Duke Law School Website

Puya Partow-Navid's Biography on the Seyfarth Website

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.