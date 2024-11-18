ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Pioneers And Pathfinders: Understanding The Legal And Commercial Challenges Of Disinformation And Deepfakes (Podcast)

SS
Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Contributor

Seyfarth Shaw LLP logo
With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Explore Firm Details
This week, we are replaying the latest installment in our virtual roundtable series, titled "Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes."
United States Technology
Photo of J. Stephen Poor
Photo of Puya Partow-Navid
Authors

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes

This week, we are replaying the latest installment in our virtual roundtable series, titled "Understanding the Legal and Commercial Challenges of Disinformation and Deepfakes." For those who may not be familiar, a deepfake is a type of synthetic media where images, videos, or audio may seem real, but have been manipulated or generated with artificial intelligence. While some synthetic or manipulated media have legitimate applications, the ability of deepfakes to exploit and spread disinformation poses various commercial and legal threats, which organizations must be prepared to address. Our panel included Catherine Porter, Chief Business Officer of Prove; Hon. Paul W. Grimm (Ret.), professor of the practice of law and director of the Bolch Judicial Institute at Duke Law School; and Puya Partow-Navid, partner at Seyfarth.

We discussed a variety of topics, including the biggest risks of deepfakes that organizations must tackle for consumers, the impact of deepfakes on courtroom and evidentiary rules, the legal frameworks in place to protect against deepfakes and disinformation, and technological solutions and best practices for businesses.

Related Links

Catherine Porter on LinkedIn

Judge Paul W. Grimm's Biography on the Duke Law School Website

Puya Partow-Navid's Biography on the Seyfarth Website

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of J. Stephen Poor
J. Stephen Poor
Photo of Puya Partow-Navid
Puya Partow-Navid
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More