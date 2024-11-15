AI Counsel Code Podcast | The Future Of AI (Part 2)

During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, we continue our series on the future of AI with Baker Botts Austin partner Mark Speegle and Dr. Pablo Rivas, a computer science professor at Baylor University and an expert on large language models.

Mark and Dr. Rivas discuss the status of AI, where it's going and the challenges it currently faces.

Listen to the episode here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.