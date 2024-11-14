ARTICLE
14 November 2024

AI Counsel Code Podcast | The Future Of AI (Part 1)

BB
Baker Botts

Contributor

In the first episode of the series, Mark and Dr. Rivas discuss how artificial intelligence is defined and how it's being used today.
United States Technology
Photo of Maggie Welsh
Authors

We recently kicked off a three-part series on the AI Counsel Code podcast on the future of AI. Throughout the series, listeners will enjoy hearing from Baker Botts Austin partner Mark Speegle and Dr. Pablo Rivas, a computer science professor at Baylor University and an expert on large language models.

Listen to the episode here:

Authors
Photo of Maggie Welsh
Maggie Welsh
