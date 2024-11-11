A Billionaires' Playground : Building AI Infrastructure

In a powerful convergence of wealth and technological expertise, some of the world's most influential tech leaders—Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Mukesh Ambani of Jio Platforms, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta—are joining forces to build a transformative AI and VR infrastructure. This collaboration combines Ambani's expansive telecom network, Huang's advanced AI computing power, and Zuckerberg's VR innovation, positioning India as a global leader in AI and virtual reality advancements.

NVIDIA and Jio Platforms have partnered to build a cutting-edge AI cloud infrastructure, aimed at accelerating India's development in artificial intelligence. NVIDIA will supply Jio with advanced computing resources, including GPUs, CPUs, and networking tech, empowering Jio to support complex AI workloads like language models, climate research, and drug discovery. The infrastructure is set to benefit a wide array of users across sectors such as healthcare, education, and enterprise applications, positioning India as a global AI leader.

Meta's collaboration with Jio to potentially integrate Horizon VR software aligns with its vision of open VR platforms, enabling Jio to develop VR devices and immersive experiences tailored to the Indian market

This strategic alliance not only harnesses immense wealth but also brings cutting-edge technologies into India, catalyzing digital growth and innovation on an unprecedented scale.

Net worth: Mukesh Ambani's, Reliance Group (~120B); Jensen Huang, NVIDIA (~120B)

Mark Zuckerberg, META (~200B)

PS: While growth mindset, opening new avenues and tech is at our core, our love for cricket is common. This picture was taken a few years ago watching an IPL game in Mumbai.

