ARTICLE
11 November 2024

A Billionaires' Playground : Building AI Infrastructure

R
Riveron

Contributor

Riveron logo

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.

Explore Firm Details
In a powerful convergence of wealth and technological expertise, some of the world's most influential tech leaders—Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Mukesh Ambani of Jio Platforms...
United States Technology
Photo of Vikram Bhandari
Authors

In a powerful convergence of wealth and technological expertise, some of the world's most influential tech leaders—Jensen Huang of NVIDIA, Mukesh Ambani of Jio Platforms, and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta—are joining forces to build a transformative AI and VR infrastructure. This collaboration combines Ambani's expansive telecom network, Huang's advanced AI computing power, and Zuckerberg's VR innovation, positioning India as a global leader in AI and virtual reality advancements.

NVIDIA and Jio Platforms have partnered to build a cutting-edge AI cloud infrastructure, aimed at accelerating India's development in artificial intelligence. NVIDIA will supply Jio with advanced computing resources, including GPUs, CPUs, and networking tech, empowering Jio to support complex AI workloads like language models, climate research, and drug discovery. The infrastructure is set to benefit a wide array of users across sectors such as healthcare, education, and enterprise applications, positioning India as a global AI leader.

Meta's collaboration with Jio to potentially integrate Horizon VR software aligns with its vision of open VR platforms, enabling Jio to develop VR devices and immersive experiences tailored to the Indian market

This strategic alliance not only harnesses immense wealth but also brings cutting-edge technologies into India, catalyzing digital growth and innovation on an unprecedented scale.

Net worth: Mukesh Ambani's, Reliance Group (~120B); Jensen Huang, NVIDIA (~120B)

Mark Zuckerberg, META (~200B)

PS: While growth mindset, opening new avenues and tech is at our core, our love for cricket is common. This picture was taken a few years ago watching an IPL game in Mumbai.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vikram Bhandari
Vikram Bhandari
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More