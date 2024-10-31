Interview: Riveron's New CTIO Discusses Innovation, AI, And Technology Adoption

A version of this article and related video first appeared in YourStory.

In a strategic move that reshapes tech-driven business solutions, Riveron has acquired Yantra, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for CFOs and CIOs across industries. Vikram Bhandari, Founder and CEO of Yantra, now assumes the role of Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) at Riveron and met with YourStory to discuss the organization's combined strengths and the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Comprehensive, client-centric solutions

The synergy between Yantra's technology-focused solutions and Riveron's advisory expertise created a perfect match. Bhandari called the acquisition a "no-brainer", highlighting the potential for the combined entity to serve clients across multiple verticals. Riveron "will serve everything between technology and advisory," he said, explaining that the combined entity will provide a comprehensive range of services that span from advisory solutions (for the office of the CFO, M&A, and distress) to technology (focusing on ERP, CRM, AI, and Business Intelligence, and more). This powerful combination, he believes, will allow them to deliver transformative solutions that are rare in the market.

What artificial intelligence could mean for CFOs

A major focus area for Bhandari is leveraging AI to bring efficiency to the office of the CFO, as finance departments have traditionally been more cautious about adopting such technologies. "Most CFOs are eager to embark on an AI journey, and they are exploring market trends and evaluating the most profitable next steps," he pointed out. His mission is to educate CFOs on how AI can operationalize their roles, driving more strategic work and enhanced efficiencies.

While AI holds great promise, Bhandari is also aware of the diverse risks it brings. He emphasized that as CFOs harness AI's capabilities, it is crucial to prioritize strong data protection and cybersecurity to ensure ethical use and safeguard against potential threats. Despite the misuse and breaches, Bhandari remains optimistic about AI's potential to revolutionize industries, especially in areas like finance, accounting, and audit readiness, where Riveron operates.

Innovative advantages

As the world continues to evolve rapidly, staying ahead of the competition is crucial. Bhandari believes that Riveron's focus on the needs of CFOs and building products that integrate across systems will set them apart. "AI will be powerful when it can build itself, connecting systems automatically," he said, envisioning a future where AI becomes even more autonomous and intelligent.

A transformative future

Bhandari noted that Riveron's expanded footprint positions it well for supporting clients across diverse geographies. As Riveron and Yantra embark on this new journey together, Bhandari's vision for innovation, AI, and global growth will undoubtedly shape the future for the combined entity's clients and global team of professionals.

