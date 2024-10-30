ARTICLE
30 October 2024

Vizit's AI Technology Knows How Images Will Be Seen

Vizit, a leading innovator in visual intelligence, uses advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology to offer brands real-time insights into what truly resonates with their target audience.
Vizit's platform analyzes millions of visual data points across multiple industries, decoding what makes a visual "clickable" for different consumer segments. Through its unique and patented Visual AI, they not only identify key design elements that drive engagement but also help companies optimize their images for various platforms and audiences. With this data-driven approach, brands can predict which visuals will perform best and make impactful, evidence-based creative decisions.

Vizit empowers companies to streamline their marketing strategies and boost conversions by aligning visual content with audience preferences. In a landscape where visuals are vital, Vizit's technology provides brands with a competitive edge to stand out and succeed.

The Foley & Lardner intellectual property team is proud to have played a part in Vizit's exciting journey.

"The technology can simulate how that audience will respond, massively cutting down the production time," said Hamedi. Clients, who include Unilever, Procter and Gamble, Nestle, L'Oréal, and Mars, can also use Vizit to compare the performance of their live content against competitors

