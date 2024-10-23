Is AI Worth $1 Billion To You?

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. Since its entrepreneurial beginnings in Dallas, Riveron has expanded its client base and grown through strategic acquisitions to become a leading advisory firm. Known for its client-centric approach, Riveron treats each business as its own, leveraging deep expertise and diverse backgrounds to address unique client needs and help them achieve their full potential. With a strong culture of inclusivity and core values, Riveron is both a trusted partner to clients and an employer of choice for top talent.
Detecting fraud worth $1 billion is a really
cool use case from the Treasury Department that leverages the power
of machine learning to identify patterns and anomalies. You
don't have to be the federal government to harness this power.
There are tools available now for finance teams to leverage their
data to identify trends and spot anomalies early. These tools could
help with multiple use cases in the finance world, including
detecting potential fraud, identifying out-of-policy transactions
quickly, or predicting cash flow.
It's exciting to see even the slowest technology adopters
start to experiment with use cases that provide tangible value
(although $1 billion in value won't always be the case). This
isn't something to think about in the future. The time is now
to be curious and experiment.
"AI and leveraging data helps us find those hidden patterns
and anomalies and work to prevent them."
