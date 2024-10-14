The NCAA recently approved a helmet for quarterbacks who are deaf or hard of hearing, designed by AT&T in collaboration with Gallaudet University, for use in GU's 2024 season.

The first of its kind, the helmet features a visor above the player's right eye that displays football plays and instructions from a connected sideline tablet, all facilitated through AT&T's 5G network.

This collaboration is no surprise to an already groundbreaking school. Located in Washington, D.C., Gallaudet is the only university that ensures every one of its programs accommodates students who are deaf or hard of hearing. This innovation has naturally extended to football; in 1894, Gallaudet's quarterback invented the huddle, as he sought to communicate with his team through American Sign Language without the opposing team observing.

After several trial runs of the technology in GU games last season, management has lauded the technology for improving communication and increasing efficiency. Alongside the NCAA rules expansion that includes the ability for coaches to communicate with players through helmets (as opposed to exclusively through radio), this pilot project is a welcome development in both technology and accessibility in sport.

