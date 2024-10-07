Further Focus On AI Washing: FTC Announces Operation AI Comply

The Federal Trade Commission filed lawsuits against five different companies alleging that those companies either made deceptive claims about AI products and services, or used AI in deceptive ways. The FTC announced that these lawsuits are part of a crackdown on companies allegedly engaging in this behavior called "Operation AI Comply." AI washing has been a recent focus of federal enforcers. This week's lawsuits represent another step taken by the FTC furthering its position that there is no AI exception to the law.

