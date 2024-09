During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the SEC's disclosure requirements related to AI with Baker Botts Dallas partner John Lawrence.

John and I discussed what companies should be thinking about in terms of SEC disclosures related to AI and what companies should watch out for in terms of overstating their AI use.

Listen to the episode here:

