12 September 2024

Bloomberg's The Close: AI Investments Are Increasingly Impacting Business Outcomes

AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley appeared on Bloomberg Television's "The Close" to discuss how top quartile performers are aligning digital strategy and use cases...
AlixPartners CEO Simon Freakley appeared on Bloomberg Television's "The Close" to discuss how top quartile performers are aligning digital strategy and use cases for AI to drive revenue growth and improved operational performance. Watch the full interview below and learn more insights from the soon-to-launch AlixPartners' Digital Disruption Survey.

Simon Freakley
