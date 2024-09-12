A&MPLIFY Launches Customer Insights Quick Start Powered By Salesforce Data Cloud And Generative AI

The new program integrates with Salesforce Data Cloud, generative AI within 30 days to help organizations unlock insights and growth from customer data

NEW YORK, September 10, 2024 – A&MPLIFY, the AI-powered digital agency built by global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), announces the launch of its new data-led customer intelligence program, Customer Insights Quick Start. The new offering marks the latest phase of A&MPLIFY's mission to help clients uncover fresh revenue streams and develop customer experiences through digital disruption.

Quick Start helps clients better utilize their investment in Salesforce Data Cloud, Einstein Co-Pilot and Agentforce. Within 30 days, A&MPLIFY's program integrates customer data into a single data source – providing clients with key insights and recommendations to increase performance.

Bob Ghafouri, the co-founder and managing director of A&MPLIFY, explained: "Driving growth depends on a deep understanding of customers' needs and behaviors. But while Salesforce finds that 94% of business leaders feel their organization should be getting more value out of its data, it can be challenging to establish a data-driven decision-making process.

"Our Customer Intelligence Program helps organizations transform their customer data into actionable insights. Whether they're aiming to quickly identify high-value opportunities through customer insights and personalization, or seeking more comprehensive data activation strategies, our Program assists clients at every stage of their journey with Salesforce and generative AI."

A&MPLIFY's Quick Start service integrates customer data into Salesforce Data Cloud – allowing organizations to discover key insights and make informed decisions across pricing, promotions, campaigns, offers, media, and marketing. Once the Quick Start service is complete, its Launchpad managed service provides ongoing support for every phase of the data development lifecycle.

The Customer Intelligence Program draws on the expertise of A&MPLIFY's dedicated data engineers, data scientists and analysts. The senior team addresses clients' difficult questions – on margin leakage, customer churn, customer value targeting, marketing & media ROI, and the digital customer experience – tackling the persistent business challenges of disparate data sources and scarce in-house expertise and data analysis skill.

Originally published 10 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.