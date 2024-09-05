The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in research and development and the research and development of AI solutions themselves create far reaching legal and policy questions in the clinical research context.

In one of the latest installments of Reed Smith's video series "AI explained", Reed Smith attorneys Nancy Bonifant Halstead and Sarah Thompson Schick provide an overview of the important legal and policy considerations raised by (1) research and development of AI solutions that require access to patient data and (2) AI used in the design and implementation of clinical trials.

The video covers how existing aspects of U.S. law, particularly HIPAA and the Common Rule, have historically balanced individual privacy rights with public health goals. They also discuss whether the introduction of AI requires a change to this balancing act. In addition, both discuss FDA and industry efforts to navigate how, and to what extent, AI can or should be used in life sciences research and development activities and highlight key areas of opportunity and concern.

To watch the full video on YouTube, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.