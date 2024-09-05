ARTICLE
5 September 2024

NVIDIA's Q2 Earnings: Signs Of Slowdown In AI's Acceleration, Or Much Ado About Nothing?

A
AlixPartners

Contributor

United States Technology
Photo of Giacomo (Jake) Cantu
Photo of Giuseppe Gasparro
Photo of Greg Maynard
Photo of Markus Bolte
Photo of Joe Semma
Photo of Ted Ashley
Investors are searching for clues to determine if the exuberance around AI is waning. This uncertainty led to intense scrutiny of NVIDIA's quarterly financial results last week. While revenues indicate NVIDIA is in a formidable market position and enduring pricing power, investor sentiment indicates a potential shift in confidence.

One explanation may be that the initial anticipation surrounding AI didn't factor in a more measured approach. Tech companies are reassessing the sustainability of returns from AI investments vs. other strategic initiatives. At a time when tech companies are already course-correcting from the pandemic hiring spree and battling headwinds in a high-interest rate environment, there is a critical question facing NVIDIA and its customers. How quickly can companies that have invested heavily in NVIDIA's advanced chips generate profitable business cases from them?

To be sure, AI hype will continue to influence the market even if enthusiasm is tempered. The immediate pullback in response to NVIDIA earnings may be chalked up to the confirmation of Blackwell chip production delays until the fourth quarter due to a design flaw. This delay may also be a sign of stress on the NVIDIA product development pipeline, strained to maintain a competitive edge.

Long-term performance, however, is yet to be determined as firms find the balance between AI innovation and AI monetization. AI ambitions need to be aligned with sustainable business models and applicable use cases to ensure long-term growth and resilience.

This is yet another example of AI's dynamic, unpredictable impact on the market. For further analysis of these impacts and their implications, don't miss the AlixPartners 2024 Tech Sector Growth and Performance Report which launches on September 4, 2024, with insights from nearly 350 tech executives across both North America and EMEA.

