AI Counsel Code Podcast | AI And Political Campaigns (Podcast)
BB
Baker Botts
More
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests
on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused
leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns with Baker Botts Washington, D.C. partner Sterling Marchand.
United States
Technology
During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I
discussed the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns
with Baker Botts Washington, D.C. partner Sterling Marchand.
Sterling and I discussed use cases for AI in political campaigns,
the risk of misinformation and the FCC's proposed rulemaking
that would require transparency and disclosures when AI is
used.
Listen to the episode here:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.