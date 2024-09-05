AI Counsel Code Podcast | AI And Political Campaigns (Podcast)

ARTICLE
5 September 2024

AI And Political Campaigns (Podcast)

Baker Botts

During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the use of artificial intelligence in political campaigns with Baker Botts Washington, D.C. partner Sterling Marchand.
Sterling and I discussed use cases for AI in political campaigns, the risk of misinformation and the FCC's proposed rulemaking that would require transparency and disclosures when AI is used.

Listen to the episode here:

