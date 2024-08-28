Crypto & Politics: Insights From Former Congressman David McIntosh (Podcast)

self

CryptoCounsel · Crypto & Politics: Insights from Former Congressman David McIntosh



In this episode of the CryptoCounsel at Wiley, Josh talks with guest David McIntosh, President of the Club for Growth and former Congressman, to explore the intersection of cryptocurrency and politics. They discuss whether cryptocurrency is a bipartisan or polarizing issue, particularly leading up to the 2024 elections in the United States. McIntosh shares his journey into the world of Bitcoin, the grassroots movement within the crypto community, and how the upcoming election could shape the future of digital currencies in America.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.