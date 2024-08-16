Attached is a story about how AI grading tools exposed school districts in California to embarrassing failures (including giving students the wrong grades). The piece notes that the EU regulates AI on a sliding-scale risk basis, which seems to be the emerging consensus method of rating AI. The US's standard-setting body, NIST, gives similar guidance that any industry can use.

WHY IT MATTERS

We will continue to see headlines about how AI failures cause disruption, legal or financial exposure, and just plain PR problems. The attached piece notes several ways to vet AI, including by enlisting outside help, asking plain-English questions of the seller, and not moving too fast when purchasing. In other words: do your diligence and don't be seduced by the flashiness of new tech. The advice is good for any small business that may lack a dedicated IT team to evaluate new platforms and systems.

Mistakes in Los Angeles and San Diego may trace back to growing pressure on educators to adopt AI and underline the need for decision-makers to ask more and tougher questions about such products before buying them, said people who work at the intersection of education and technology. Outside experts can help education leaders better vet AI solutions, these people said, but even just asking basic questions, and demanding answers in plain English, can go a long way toward avoiding buyer's remorse. themarkup.org/...

