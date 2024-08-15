Pioneers And Pathfinders: Board Leadership In The Era Of Artificial Intelligence (Podcast)

With more than 900 lawyers across 18 offices, Seyfarth Shaw LLP provides advisory, litigation, and transactional legal services to clients worldwide. Our high-caliber legal representation and advanced delivery capabilities allow us to take on our clients’ unique challenges and opportunities-no matter the scale or complexity. Whether navigating complex litigation, negotiating transformational deals, or advising on cross-border projects, our attorneys achieve exceptional legal outcomes. Our drive for excellence leads us to seek out better ways to work with our clients and each other. We have been first-to-market on many legal service delivery innovations-and we continue to break new ground with our clients every day. This long history of excellence and innovation has created a culture with a sense of purpose and belonging for all. In turn, our culture drives our commitment to the growth of our clients, the diversity of our people, and the resilience of our workforce.
Last week, our virtual roundtable series returned with a fourth installment focusing on the company boardroom and how boards of directors can successfully navigate the high-stakes leadership decisions that are emerging with the rise of generative AI.
The panel covered a variety of topics: how the implementation of
generative AI may affect the role of the board, the particular
talent and training considerations that board members should have
in mind as they prioritize tech adoption, and how boards should
work with management in order to meet their objectives.
Thank you to the panelists and everyone who joined us last week,
and thank you to everyone listening today. We are off for the next
two weeks, but we will return on September 4th with brand new
episodes.
