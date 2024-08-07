AI Is Changing The Real Estate Industry. How Will It Impact Your Business?

As we stand on the cusp of transformation in the commercial real estate industry, one cannot help but recall the sage words: "With great power comes great responsibility." In an era marked by technological advancements occurring at a blistering pace, the real estate industry (commercial, industrial, residential, office, hotel and every other class of real estate) stands on the brink of transformation and the seemingly limitless promise and power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) looms large as both a disruptor and a savior. There is no ignoring it, just like virtually every other industry, the real estate industry is changing rapidly through the use of AI, and if you aren't adapting your business to account for those changes, you are putting your business at significant risk. Traditionally, change in the commercial real estate industry has been akin having an oil tanker make a 180-degree turn – slow, laborious and infrequent. The changes that have been brought upon by AI are more like making a 180-degree turn in a Ferrari – fast, easy and frequent. However, these competitive and rapid shifts, while alluring, come with increased risks and the need to proactively manage those risks. The questions on everyone's mind are: (i) Can AI really predict the future success of a project, (ii) how trustworthy is AI, (iii) how is AI going to change my business and (iv) what do I need to be worried about? Every day, public and private organizations are working towards answering those questions, not only developing reliable tools, but regulating the use of those tools to insure an even playing field.

