Turning Compliance Dreams Into: AI Reality With Ankura

Ever woken up from a dream so vivid you spent the morning wondering if you actually had a conversation with a talking dog? It is that fuzzy line between dream and reality that gets us every time. Well, if you have been keeping an eye on the developments in artificial intelligence (AI), you might be experiencing a similar kind of wonder. All those sci-fi novels and movies promised us a future where AI would be as common as smartphones. And guess what? That future is not knocking on the door; it has politely let itself in and is making coffee in your kitchen.

Now, let us talk about AI in the context of compliance within financial institutions. For us compliance folks, the idea of change is about as welcoming as a mosquito at a barbecue. We see change as a double-edged sword; it is necessary but fraught with risk and exposure. And let us not even start on the costs associated with it. Selling the idea of any new implementation and increased compliance costs to management is akin to convincing a cat to take a bath – possible, but it requires strategy and, perhaps, protective gear.

However, the real beauty of AI in compliance is not just in its ability to streamline processes but in its potential to significantly reduce dependency on human resources. This is not just about reducing labor costs but about enhancing efficiency and accuracy, allowing human expertise to focus on more complex decision-making tasks. The initial investment in AI technology might look daunting, but it is like planting an apple tree; the upfront effort is worth the fruit it bears.

Actual facts? The global AI in the Fintech market was valued at around $6.67 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.6 billion by 2025. That is not just growth; that is a sprint. With AI's ability to analyze vast amounts of data for fraud detection, risk management, and customer service, it is no wonder that financial institutions are jumping on the bandwagon.

Let us think of AI in the compliance world as a behind-the-scenes wizard, working its magic to make everything smoother and smarter. It is like having a super-efficient assistant who never sleeps, tirelessly sifting through mountains of regulations, making sure risk assessments are sharp, and polishing up policies and procedures until they are squeaky clean.

With its toolkits of machine learning, deep learning, and large language models, AI is the secret sauce that takes care of the monotonous tasks, freeing up the human crew to tackle the bigger puzzles. When it comes to the nitty-gritty of audits and transaction monitoring, AI steps in as the detective with the ability for spotting the needle in the haystack.

A report from Deloitte stated that a massive 98% of financial institutions are counting on AI to help them fight the good fight against financial crimes in the coming years.

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority found that two-thirds of their anti-money laundering and fraud-busting tools are already powered by machine learning.

AI has the potential to cut down on the false alarms in transaction monitoring by up to 60%, making everyone's life a bit easier.

There are always two sides to the coin, and AI implementation is no exception, presenting a plethora of challenges, including the need for high-quality data. Siloed, unstructured, or low-quality data pose significant challenges for AI systems. Integrating AI with existing systems, particularly legacy systems not originally designed to support AI, adds another layer of complexity. The regulatory landscape for AI is evolving gradually, raising concerns about privacy, data protection, and ethics. AI systems can inadvertently adopt existing flaws and exhibit bias. Costs, return on investment (ROI), scalability, and maintenance, along with the pervasive issues of trust and understanding, are substantial obstacles to overcome. Moreover, the current workforce faces skill gaps in AI and machine learning expertise.

We can help you address these challenges. Enter Ankura, your AI implementation champion. Think of Ankura as the cool, nerdy friend who knows everything about AI and how to make it work for you. In the maze of compliance and transaction monitoring, Ankura is the guiding light, helping financial institutions navigate the complexities of AI integration. We understand that the thought of implementing AI can be daunting. However, with our specialized expertise, we simplify this process, ensuring a seamless and effective integration.

Ankura is not just about throwing technology at problems. We are about crafting solutions that fit your unique needs, ensuring that your transition to AI-enhanced compliance is smooth and worry-free. From identifying the right AI tools to tailoring them to enhance your existing processes, Ankura is by your side, making sure that your institution not only meets compliance requirements but excels at them.

At the core of our approach is AI-driven process re-engineering. This means we do not just add AI to your existing systems; we transform the way you operate, making your processes smarter, more efficient, and highly adaptable. Our method ensures that AI is not just an add-on, but a fundamental shift in how your institution manages compliance and transaction monitoring. We reimagine your workflows, integrating AI to create streamlined, intelligent processes that anticipate challenges and optimize outcomes.

So, if you are ready to transform your compliance and transaction monitoring processes with AI, Ankura is your go-to partner. Let us make compliance a breeze, turning what was once a cumbersome necessity into a strategic asset. Because with Ankura, the future of compliance is not just bright; it is brilliantly re-engineered.

Stay tuned for our upcoming AI update in the next edition of Compass.

