26 July 2024

DW FastTrack Episode 10: "Generative AI: Look Before You Jump" With Lance Anderson And Lael Andara (Podcast)

Dickinson Wright PLLC

United States Technology
In this episode of DW FastTrack, Lance Anderson and Lael Andara delve into the transformative power of generative AI, exploring its impact on the legal field and the broader business landscape.

Key Discussion Points:

  • Legal Practice: How generative AI is changing legal frameworks from proactive to reactive approaches.
  • Business and Innovation: The influence of AI across industries and the need for businesses to innovate responsibly.
  • Ethical and Legal Issues: Addressing the ethical dilemmas and legal challenges of AI-generated content.
  • Regulatory Compliance: The importance of following new and existing regulations, including Europe's AI Act and NIST guidelines.
  • Risk Management: The role of legal consultation in navigating privacy, intellectual property, and other AI-related concerns.

Join us for a thoughtful discussion on how businesses and legal professionals can stay informed and responsibly use generative AI.

Click here to listen on Spotify or watch the full podcast below:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

K. Lance Anderson
Lael D. Andara
