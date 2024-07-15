The AI Shakeup: New Tech Innovations And The Future Of Corporate Law (Podcast)

self

In this episode of In the Public Interest, podcast co-host Michael Dawson sits down with WilmerHale Partner Ariel Soiffer to discuss the current artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. Ariel shares his perspective after working for over 20 years in AI-related fields and advising clients on technology-related transactions.

Together, Ariel and Michael break down the history of AI, the progression of its capabilities and the impact these enhancements are having on transactional law. They discuss key legal developments and corporate governance challenges surrounding AI, and how lawyers, regulators and businesses can navigate them strategically. Ariel also shares the benefits and potential risks of AI, and what in-house counsel needs to know when considering or implementing new AI technology.

