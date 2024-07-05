ARTICLE
5 July 2024

Finance Function Transition And Management For The Client's Indian Operations

Nexdigm USA

Contributor

Nexdigm USA
Explore
The client, a leading artificial intelligence software developer, has a Global Capability Center focused on Research and Development in India, monitored by the USA headquarters.
United States Technology
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The client, a leading artificial intelligence software developer, has a Global Capability Center focused on Research and Development in India, monitored by the USA headquarters. Nexdigm end-to-end support spans managing critical business functions, including:

  • Corporate and Tax compliance
  • Finance and Accounting
  • Company Secretarial Services
  • Payroll Management and Compliance

Case Highlights

  • Identified surplus tax payment of ~USD 0.13 million (INR 10 million) annually " Resolved F&A software issues and
  • Resolved F&A software issues and managed regulatory reporting
  • Optimized tax advisory to accurately identify liabilities and utilize incentives
  • Implemented periodic reviews and reporting, and incremental process improvements
  • Managed payroll and expense claims and paperwork

Challenge

IMAGE1

Solution

Health Check

  • Reviewed and identified issues on accounting, and regulatory compliances processes, including tax, payroll, and financial reporting
  • Identified surplus tax payment of ~USD 0.13 million (INR 10 million) annually

Finance and Accounting process

  • Recurring vendor software issues: Took over ongoing accounting management and resolved technical issues by transitioning to the QuickBooks platform
  • Regulatory Reporting: Employed F&A process improvements and collaboration on QuickBooks to ensure accurate, timely reporting

Taxation process

  • Optimized advisory: Expert review of tax implications across Direct Tax, Indirect Tax, and Transfer Pricing to accurately identify liabilities and utilize applicable government incentives
  • Compliance: Optimized tax processes to fit compliance calendars and ensure timely reporting

Accessibility and Monitoring

  • Fortnightly review, reporting, and resolution on accounting and compliance issues/exceptions
  • Ongoing process improvement advisory

Payroll

  • Manage Payroll and Expense Claims
  • Act as a liaison with the client's bank to manage all paperwork and payments

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Nexdigm USA
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More