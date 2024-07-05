The client, a leading artificial intelligence software developer, has a Global Capability Center focused on Research and Development in India, monitored by the USA headquarters. Nexdigm end-to-end support spans managing critical business functions, including:
- Corporate and Tax compliance
- Finance and Accounting
- Company Secretarial Services
- Payroll Management and Compliance
Case Highlights
- Identified surplus tax payment of ~USD 0.13 million (INR 10 million) annually " Resolved F&A software issues and
- Resolved F&A software issues and managed regulatory reporting
- Optimized tax advisory to accurately identify liabilities and utilize incentives
- Implemented periodic reviews and reporting, and incremental process improvements
- Managed payroll and expense claims and paperwork
Challenge
IMAGE1
Solution
Health Check
- Reviewed and identified issues on accounting, and regulatory compliances processes, including tax, payroll, and financial reporting
- Identified surplus tax payment of ~USD 0.13 million (INR 10 million) annually
Finance and Accounting process
- Recurring vendor software issues: Took over ongoing accounting management and resolved technical issues by transitioning to the QuickBooks platform
- Regulatory Reporting: Employed F&A process improvements and collaboration on QuickBooks to ensure accurate, timely reporting
Taxation process
- Optimized advisory: Expert review of tax implications across Direct Tax, Indirect Tax, and Transfer Pricing to accurately identify liabilities and utilize applicable government incentives
- Compliance: Optimized tax processes to fit compliance calendars and ensure timely reporting
Accessibility and Monitoring
- Fortnightly review, reporting, and resolution on accounting and compliance issues/exceptions
- Ongoing process improvement advisory
Payroll
- Manage Payroll and Expense Claims
- Act as a liaison with the client's bank to manage all paperwork and payments
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.