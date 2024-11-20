Jason Berger & Brian Drach Secure Publishing Deal Extension For Singer-Songwriter Fridayy

Philadelphia, Pa. (August 20, 2024) – Philadelphia Partner Jason Berger and Los Angeles Associate Brian Drach recently assisted Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Fridayy in extending his publishing deal with Prescription Songs, as reported by Billboard.

The Philadelphia-based Fridayy first signed to Prescription Songs in 2022. The extension comes shortly after Fridayy's single "When It Comes to You" achieved platinum certification.

Fridayy, who released his self-titled debut LP in 2023, has experienced a meteoric rise in the hip-hop and R&B worlds over the past few years. His many credits include a guest performance on the star-studded title track of DJ Khaled's 2022 album God Did. That track, which also featured Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Rick Ross, garnered nominations for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, the Billboard article noted.

Mr. Berger and Mr. Drach are members of Lewis Brisbois' Entertainment, Media, & Sports Practice. Their practices focus on securing and negotiating agreements in the music, television/film, digital media, technology, art and fashion industries. Mr. Berger's and Mr. Drach's client bases cover the entertainment, media and technology industries and includes established and developing artists, songwriters, producers, bands, independent record labels, digital distribution companies, content creation and management companies, music publishing companies, apparel companies, management companies, executives, influencers, actors, models, and multimedia fashion and lifestyle companies.

Read the full Billboard article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.