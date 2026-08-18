FinCEN Final Rule Permanently Ends Beneficial Ownership Reporting Requirements For US Companies And US Persons

On Aug. 11, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a final rule that permanently removes the requirement for U.S. companies and U.S. persons to report beneficial ownership information (BOI) under the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). That same day, FinCEN also announced it would delete previously reported information by U.S. persons from the BOI database. The final rule became effective on Aug. 14, 2026.

Key Takeaways

The final rule adopts all the exemptions set out in the interim final rule issued in March 2025, making the rollback of beneficial ownership reporting requirements by U.S. companies and U.S. persons permanent.

Additionally, the final rule makes two substantive changes that expand on the relief the interim rule extended to U.S. persons:

the final rule exempts foreign companies from the requirement to report U.S. persons who are “company applicants” (i.e.,the individuals who helped those foreign companies register to do business in the United States); and the final rule exempts U.S. persons who have applied for FinCEN identifiers (FinCEN IDs) from having to update or correct the information they originally provided to FinCEN when they applied for their FinCEN IDs.1

In the preamble to the final rule, FinCEN advises that it will implement a process to delete information about any individual that FinCEN reasonably believes is a U.S. person (i.e., U.S. persons who are company applicants, beneficial owners, or recipients of a FinCEN ID).

Who Could Still Have Reporting Obligations

Legal entities formed under the law of a foreign country that have registered to do business in a U.S. state or Tribal jurisdiction by filing of a document with a secretary of state or similar office may still qualify as reporting companies and be required to report BOI of their foreign owners. There are multiple types of entities that are exempt from reporting requirements. Foreign entities potentially falling under the definition of “reporting company” should carefully review the qualifying criteria before concluding whether they must report BOI.

Reports by Foreign Pooled Investment Vehicles

The interim final rule created a new special rule for foreign pooled investment vehicles, under which a foreign pooled investment vehicle would have to report the BOI of an individual who: (i) exercises substantial control over the entity (or the individual who exercises the greatest authority over the strategic management of the entity); and (ii) is a foreign (non-U.S.) person. If there was no individual with substantial control who was a foreign person, the foreign pooled investment vehicle would not be required to report any beneficial owners.

The final rule affirms this provision without change. Therefore, foreign pooled investment vehicles registered in the United States must report BOI only of foreign (non-U.S.) persons who exercise substantial control over the entity. Foreign pooled investment vehicles are exempt from reporting the BOI of U.S. persons who exercise control over the vehicle.

Practical Considerations for Businesses

Businesses may wish to review existing beneficial ownership compliance processes, entity management procedures, and pending beneficial ownership reporting workflows in light of the final rule. U.S. entities that may have been preparing initial or updated filings might wish to confirm whether any workstreams can be closed, while foreign entities registered to do business in the United States should continue evaluating whether and what reporting obligations remain applicable.

The final rule represents a significant and permanent shift in the federal beneficial ownership reporting landscape for U.S. companies and U.S. persons. However, companies should remain attentive to related anti-money laundering, know-your-customer, tax, corporate governance, and state-level transparency requirements, which may continue to impose separate beneficial ownership information-gathering or reporting obligations.

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